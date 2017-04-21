Man denies stripping woman

A MAN charged for assaulting a woman and stripping off her blouse at a market in Gerehu, Port Moresby, appeared at the Boroko District Court yesterday.

Vincent Kia, 24, from Yakamanda village in Enga, denied the allegations by police and informed the court that the victim, Anna Kapuri, had attacked him with an iron rod.

He said he was trying to pull away the rod when he accidently ripped off her blouse causing her to be half naked.

He said he asked Iso Kapuri about the part payment of a compensation that was to have been paid to him as ordered by a village court in Gerehu on Feb 22, 2017.

He said he was drunk and could not recall anything. All he knew was that Anna and Iso Kapuri were gambling when he fronted up to them.

Anna came out with an iron rod with her daughter Stephanie and together they attacked him.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi noted Kia’s responses when the prosecutor told the court that he had slapped Anna on her cheek and ripped off her blouse.

The matter returns to court on May 8 when Kuvi will make a ruling

