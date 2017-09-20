Man dies in effort to stop robbers

A man was shot when he attempted to stop robbers from escaping in a dinghy in Milne Bay on Sunday.

Provincial police commander George Bayagau said the masked men armed with homemade and factory-made guns robbed a trade store at Yo’o village on Normanby Island in Esa’ala District.

The injured man was in church with the rest of the villagers when they rushed out of the church to chase the suspects, Bayagau said.

He said that the suspects had broken into the trade store when most of the villagers were attending service at the church.

“However, two villagers saw them and blew a conch shell to alert the other villagers attending the service so they all rushed out and chased the suspects while throwing stones at them,” he said.

“The suspects got in a dinghy and shot back at their pursuers and injured a man in his foot. Police are now investigating the incident.”

Also on Normandy Island, three men burnt down a house at Dwaruada village last month.

The suspects were frustrated because the owner of the house did not lend them his dinghy when they asked for it.

One of the suspects is now in police custody while his two accomplices are at large.

Baiyagau also reported that a man was in police custody for injuring his daughter in an argument at their Waligowa village on Ferguson Island.

He said the daughter sustained a broken thigh bone in the attack.

In another incident, a man was speared to death during a fight at Iapoa village in Alotau District.

Police have arrested and detained a suspect in relation to the incident.

