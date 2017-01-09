Man dies fighting with villagers in Madang

A MAN from Umun village outside Madang town was killed during a fight with Dalam villagers on Thursday, police say.

The villagers in Amele in the Ambenob local level government in Madang had been fighting each other since 2015.

Madang police station commander Senior Inspector Jacob Bando said police had already organised three reconciliation ceremonies between the two villages but the fights were continuing.

On top of that, in February last year, village leaders held a reconciliation and peace ceremony at Dalam supported by Madang MP Nixon Duban, police, church and community leaders.

Two people represented each of the four villages and the Maliau clan to sign a memorandum of understanding to end the fighting.

The four villages were Umun, Dalam, Molsihu and Nanal.

More than 20 people have died and hundreds of houses and properties including cash crops and gardens destroyed.

He confirmed that one man from Umun village was killed on Thursday.

