Man dies instantly after a road accident in Lae

A MAN reportedly died following a road accident in Lae yesterday morning.

Police said a truck collided with a vehicle along Markham Road near Salamanda between 9am and 10am, killing the man and critically injuring another.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed the incident.

The person killed was the driver of one of the vehicles while the other person, a passenger, was taken to the Angau Memorial Hospital. Wagambie said he was yet to get a detailed report of the accident. Witness reports alleged that the truck had run onto the small vehicle causing the accident.

The Angau Memorial Hospital accident and emergency department confirmed that it had received casualties from the accident.

An officer at the department, who wished not to be named, said victims were brought in but their particulars would not be released as per the hospital policy.

