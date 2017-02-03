Man dies after police allegedly beat him

A man from Tari was allegedly killed by police last Thursday after being picked up at Gordon in Port Moresby, a relative claimed.

Pastor Michael Andrew told The National that Lingon Arapa, 30, was picked up in the morning and beaten the whole day and dropped off at the Sagara Police Station at Six-Mile in the afternoon.

He said he was found and rushed to the Port Moresby General Hospital where he died.

According to the story we got, he was under the influence of liquor and was picked up by police at Gordon in the morning,” Andrew said.

“At around 4pm he was dropped off where the people saw him. At 5pm he was taken to the hospital where he died around 11pm.”

He said the body was in the morgue awaiting police investigations.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the matter came to his attention but he would let his team investigate to find the people involved.

“I heard the story in the morning about the death of the man in which the police officers are involved,” he said.

