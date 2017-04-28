Man dies, two injured in Poreporena accident

A man died and two others suffered serious injuries after their vehicle ran off the road along the Poreporena freeway in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

Police officer in charge of accidents Senior Sergeant Gabriel Kakas told The National that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Gordon opposite the Datec premises.

He said the accident was related to drink-driving.

It was alleged that the driver, believed to be a soldier, and two others were under the influence of alcohol while driving at high speed bound for Gordon when their vehicle ran off the road and hit the side rail before turning over.

He said the driver smashed his head on the tarmac when the vehicle overturned and died instantly while the two passengers were rescued by ambulance staff and taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital for treatment.

Kakas said police were yet to confirm the identity of the three men and find out the real cause of the accident but they believed that they were under the influence of alcohol.

He urged drivers to be cautious when on the road.

“Anything can happen to you when you are not careful.

“To be safe it is better to drive slowly or give the vehicle to someone who is not really drunk to drive safely home.”

