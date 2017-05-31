Man drowns on a bech-de-mer hunt

POLICE in Manus say a person drowned at sea while diving for

bech-de-mer on Sunday.

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu said Joe Polou, 22, was from Timonai ward in the Pobuma local level government area. He went diving for bech-de-mer with two others in the waters of Timonai ward at around 12.30pm.

His colleagues raised the alarm at the village after he went missing. The villagers mounted

a search and found his body around 6pm.

Yapu urged villagers along the coast who dive for sea cucumber to be mindful of their safety.

He said bech-de-mer harvesting had attracted a lot of people because of the revenue it generated.

Yapu warned people to be careful when diving at sea.

A moratorium was imposed on the harvesting of sea cucumber in 2009 because of the depleting stock.

It was lifted early this year to allow people in the islands and coastal villages who depend

on it for a living to start harvesting again.

Some foreign vessels had been caught harvesting sea cucumber during the period of the ban.

