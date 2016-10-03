Man faces sexual abuse charges

A MAN is facing charges of sexual abuse and abuse of trust for allegedly impregnating his step-daughter who now has been forced to leave school.

East New Britain provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said the girl was in Grade 5 and was now six-month pregnant. She has left school.

Tabali said the man, whose name had been withheld to protect the girl’s identity, was originally from Madang and married to the girl’s mother.

Tabali said the man, 50, had been abusing the step-daughter since 2012. She is 12.

He said the mother had noticed changes in the girl and questioned her. She filed a complaint at the Kokopo police station.

Tabali said medical reports confirmed that she was pregnant.

The man is expected to appear at the Kokopo district court this week.

Meanwhile, Tabali said it was unfortunate that the girl had to leave school prematurely to prepare to become a mother.

He called on girls in the province to “speak out” about sexual abuse and threats in their homes.

“Many girls in the province have been sexually abused and threatened to keep quiet about it until it is too late,” he said.

