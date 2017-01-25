Man faces trial over electronic credits

By PERO SIMINJI

A MAN has been committed to stand trial in the National Court for allegedly stealing electronic credits worth K232,000 from a Oceanic Communication (PNG) Limited.

Norman Ikilis, 34, from Kokopo in East New Britain appeared before Magistrate Mekao Gauli at the Waigani Committal Court.

Gauli said there was sufficient evidence to commit the case to the National Court.

Ikilis maintained his innocence. He will appear in the National Court at Waigani on Feb 20 for listing. His K1000 bail has been extended.

It was alleged that between November 2014 and January 2015, Ikilis conspired with another (Glenda Nugai) and stole electronic credits valued at K232,000.

They allegedly bypassed the process of ordering, invoicing, payment and approval from OCL finance-sent electronic top-ups direct to his account without any payment and approval. This was revealed by the printout of the transaction history.

The company conducted an internal audit and discovered that Nugai, the order processor at the time, used the same receipt and order number to send direct credits to Ikilis’ account without being receipted.

On July 22 last year, the company reported the matter to the police and he was arrested and charged.

