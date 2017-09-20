Man falls off greasy pole, injured at Goroka show

A MAN was injured when he fell off a greasy pole while taking part in a competition at the Goroka Show in Eastern Highlands on Saturday.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal said the man had reached the top of the pole and was stretching out to grab some prizes when he fell. He said the injuries were not serious.

N’Drasal said the Independence celebration was peaceful and coincided with the three-day Goroka show which began on Friday.

“It was fun-filled and every one enjoyed themselves. There was no major incident. There were 150 police officers engaged for security operation during the show.”

Meanwhile, police have returned a mobile phone to a Belgian couple stolen during the celebrations.

Tourists Harrya Waters and wife Encarnita Mateos had the phone taken from them while watching a singsing group.

They reported the matter to police who tracked down the suspects and got the phone back.

