Man found guilty for illegal entry to PNG

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Uganda has admitted in court that he illegally entered the country to find a job.

Paul Muyanja, from Kampala City, Uganda, appeared at the Waigani Grade 5 court on charges of illegal entry to PNG.

Muyanja was found guilty by magistrate John Kaumi after he admitted that he committed the offence.

Police allege that between June last year and Feb 9, Muyanja spoke with two persons in PNG through Facebook where travel arrangements were made for him to enter PNG.

Muyanja sent K2000 to his PNG accomplishes who used it to fraudulently obtain a genuine Papua New Guinean passport with a different name and sent it over to him through DHL.

Upon receiving the passport, Muyanja travelled to Port Moresby via Kenya, Doha-Qatar and Singapore.

On his arrival at the Jackson International Airport, he looked suspicious and police apprehended him and took him to Waigani police station where he was formally arrested and charged.

Muyanja told the court that he entered the country to find a job and earn some money.

“Allow me to stay in PNG because I have no way to go back to Uganda. I don’t want to go back, I want to stay with a man (name withheld) who wanted to adopt me,” Muyanja told the court.

The defence counsel requested the court to allow the defendant to pay a monetary penalty and let him live in PNG as he wished with the man who was willing to adopt him.

Police prosecutor, Chief Sgt Pirika Eafeare told the court that the defendant illegally entered the country and should be deported back to Uganda.

Kaumi adjourned the matter to April 27 for a possible ruling on sentence.

