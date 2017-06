A 21-YEAR-old man has pleaded guilty to raping his 13-year-old niece twice in Port Moresby two years ago.

The offences were committed on May 5 and May 10, 2015, at the victim’s home in Gabi village, Hanuabada, in the National Capital District.

The accused will be sentenced on June 23 after the court has considered a probation officer’s report and the views of the family of the victim.

The accused was charged after the victim reported the rape to her parents.

