Man gets 12yrs for rape of minor

By DAPHNE WANI

The Waigani National Court yesterday jailed a Gulf man to 12 years for the rape of a 10-year old girl at Greenfield Quarry site at 14-Mile, outside Port Moresby in 2015.

The 36-year-old man committed the second offence on Sept 13, 2016 where he met the girl at Goi market at 14-Mile while she was on her way to school. Reuben Nokoa gave the victim K10 and followed her to school.

He then waited for her at Greenfield Quarry junction near the school. When she finished school he gave her K20 and lured her into a canvas tent.

Inside the tent he ordered her to lie down on a cardboard and raped her.

Justice George Manuhu ordered a total jail term of 12 years for the two counts of rape to be served concurrently.

The court removed one year and two months spent in custody.

He would serve 10 years, nine months and 28 days in prison.

The judge stressed to the prisoner that he had committed the offence twice and that the child would live with the trauma for the rest of her life.

Like this: Like Loading...