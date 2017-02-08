Man gets 25 years for killing wife

By DAPHNE WANI

A JUDGE has jailed a man for 25 years for assaulting and killing his wife saying society has had enough of the abuse and degradation of women.

Justice Panuel Mogish found Jeffrey Sa’a guilty of murdering his wife on March 14, 2014 at the Waikele Market in Gerehu, National Capital District.

Mogish said men who assaulted women should not think that they would get away lightly with the crime.

“The community has had enough of this kind of abuse, violation and degradation of women.

Women have equal constitutional rights as men,” he said.

He said women and girls were entitled to protection under the law like all citizens and the Constitution gave them the right to be respected irrespective of their gender.

“Husbands are not exempt from this constitutional duty to respect their wives and treat them with respect.

Assaulting or abusing a woman to solve a domestic problem is an uncivilised way of resolving conflicts,” he said.

Sa’as’ wife was selling betel nut at the market when he approached her from the back and stabbed her. She died instantly.

Mogish said it was a tragic case of extreme domestic violence.

He said the biggest victims who suffer in such cases were the children.

“They now have to live a life without their mother and the prospect of losing you through an imprisonment sentence,” he said.

Sa’a will serve the balance of 22 years, one month and four days at the Bomana Correction Institute after the court deducted 2years and 10 months, 3 weeks and 3 days from the time he spent in remand.

