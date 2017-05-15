Man gets six months for assisting Post Office break-in

A MAN was jailed for six months for providing assistance in a break-in and entering offence.

Lae District Court Magistrate Jeremiah Singomat on Friday convicted Ian Robin from Bulolo, Morobe, but deducted two months from the sentence for the time he spent in custody.

The court found Robin guilty of providing aid to the break-in at Lae Post Office in February.

He kept a watch on security guards while two others entered the Post Office.

Another man, James Yandi, 45, from Asaro in Eastern Highlands, charged with the same offence, was discharged after the court found him not guilty.

Singomat, when sending Robin to jail, said the term given was “very light and should have been more” but because it was a first offence and Robin cooperated well he got away with a lighter sentence.

On discharging Yandi, Singomat told him that he should not have been held in custody if he had not run away during the incident.

“When you run, that is the time when people think that you are one of them and they bashed you up, resulting in you losing one of your front teeth,” Singomat said.

