Man gets six years for theft

A MAN has been sentenced to six years in jail for misappropriating more than K200,000 belonging to his employer.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika found Sarry Moere, 42, from Central, guilty of dishonestly applying K295,099.35 belonging to the State.

Moere was working as a paymaster for the PNG Ombudsman Commission when he committed the offence.

The court heard that Moere electronically transferred the money that were supposed to be paid to the officers of the organisation into his personal account.

The court heard that Moere paid himself a total of K295, 099.35.

Sir Gibbs told Moere that the punishment befitted the circumstances of the crime committed.

He used the money at the pokies and clubbing around Port Moresby.

Sir Gibbs told Morea that the offence was serious because he was in the position of trust as he was looking after the finance of an institution of the state when he committed the offence.

“That institution stands for honesty and good governance and your actions have violated the integrity of that organisation,” Sir Gibbs said.

Like this: Like Loading...