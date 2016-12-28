Man gets three years for practising cult

A 26-year-old man from Western was sentenced by the Tabubil District Court to three years imprisonment for cult practices.

The court heard that on Dec 17, Mimal Lucas from Golgobip allegedly used cult magic to enter a woman’s home at 2am.

According to a police brief, the victim was asleep with her two children.

All doors were locked but she was surprised to see a man whom she later identified as Lucas, inside her home.

Tabubil police, upon the victim’s complaint, arrested Lucas and he admitted the offence.

He was charged with two counts of assault, one count of insult and another count of being unlawfully on premises.

Tabubil police prosecutor Sergeant Kim, after reading the summary of facts from the police, made a submission to sentence Lucas to three years.

Like this: Like Loading...