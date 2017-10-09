Man guilty of raping 10-year-old adopted daughter

A MAN has been found guilty by the National Court in Waigani of raping his 10-year-old adopted daughter in Port Moresby.

Justice George Manuhu said he was not impressed with the man’s behaviour during the trial which cast doubt on his ability to tell the truth.

“The lies were further exposed during the trial. The victim said the accused raped her but the man said he was framed,” Manuhu said.

“A 10-year-old child will not lie and the court believed her story.”

Justice Manuhu accepted the girl’s statement and convicted the man on two counts of rape.

The court adjourned the case to Wednesday to hear submissions by the defence lawyer before sentencing.

The man had been convicted on two counts of rape on March 6, 2015 in Port Moresby.

