Man held over murder awaiting court ruling

A man charged with the murder of a man in Port Moresby has been remanded in custody to wait for a court ruling on whether to commit him to trial at National Court.

Guba Joe, 23, from Hohodae and Hanuabada villages in NCD appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday charged with one count of murder.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar, pictured, told the court that he would consider the submissions filed by the defence lawyer in the light of what

was contained in the evidence to make an appropriate ruling.

Joe’s lawyer submitted to the court to use its discretion to dismiss the case due to the insufficiency of evidence which did not clearly connect the accused to the murder, and there were other possible inferences that could

be drawn from the primary fact that the charges laid against the accused were not properly substantiated to warrant committal for trial.

Police alleged that on May 27 this year the accused was seen drinking at the bypass at Hanuabada at his brother in-law’s residence.

It was alleged that accused was drinking with his mates there when they got into an argument.

The accused started fighting with other boys and the deceased got up to see what was happening when he was accidently punched on his head.

A few minutes later the deceased was rushed to the hospital but he died in the early hours the next day.

Joe will appear again in court on Oct 30.

