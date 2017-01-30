Man in hospital after accident

A 30-YEAR old man in Manus remains in critical condition at the Lorengau General Hospital after a hit and run, police say.

Acting Manus commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said that the incident occurred over the previous weekend along the Lorengau-Momote road at Loniu village.

He said a truck hit Timothy Lohai, of Loniu village, who had a fractured leg and injuries on the left side of his face. Yapu said the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodilyharm and was to appear in the Lorengau District Court on Wednesday.

A dog was also killed in the hit and run and some frustrated people from the village dug a trench across the road, causing much inconvenience for the travelling public.

Yapu said their action was illegal and unlawful. “This is a public road and a government asset and people must respect and appreciate the fact that the Australia government spent a lot of money to maintain the road from Lorengau to Momote,” he said.

