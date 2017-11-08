Man jailed for getting K15,500 by trickery

A MAN has been jailed for four years for obtaining K15,500 by false pretence.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told Thomas Mok in the National Court in Waigani that two years would be suspended from the jail term if he repaid half the amount (K7750) within six months and the remaining two years would also be suspended if he repaid the second K7750 in the following six months.

Sir Gibbs told Mok that if he re-imbursed K15,500 in 12 months, the jail term would be suspended.

Sir Gibbs told Mok to take full responsibility for the offence he committed and repay the money.

Mok pleaded guilty to the charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Mok told the complainant in November 2015 that a vehicle was selling for K18,000 but he could get it if he gave K16,000.

The court was told that the complainant went to the Bank South Pacific and withdrew K15,000 to add on to the K500 cash he had as payment for the vehicle. He didn’t get bthe vehicle.

