Man jailed for sex abuse of niece

A Central man has been jailed for nine years for persistent sexual abuse of his 15-year-old niece in Port Moresby.

The 49-year-old man will serve a total of seven years after the court deducted a two-year custody period.

Justice George Manuhu, when sentencing the man, said from Feb 1 to Sept 21, 2015, when the offences were committed, the prisoner was residing with the parents of the victim and was an uncle of the victim.

“There was serious breach of trust,” he said. Justice Manuhu told the prisoner that his activities at night were a total contradiction to his daytime activities.

The prisoner admitted the offences during his plea in court last month.

He apologised to the court for wasting its time and extended his apologies to the families of the victim.

The court heard that the prisoner, on four different occasions, entered the victim’s bedroom at night and fondled her breasts, buttocks and private parts.

The court heard that when the victim resisted, the prisoner told her he would cast a spell and make her insane.

The court considered that the prisoner had pleaded guilty, cooperated with the police and was a first-time offender.

