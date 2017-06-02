Man killed in Henganofi

ONE man died and two others with injuries, one with knife wounds, are recovering at the Goroka Provincial Hospital following an election-related fight at the Henganofi Station in Eastern Highlands on Tuesday.

Police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal confirmed that a group of youths attacked a group of men who were putting up a billboard of Henganofi MP and Police Minister Robert Atiayafa at Henganofi Station.

He said the tense situation prompted heavy police presence at the station. Police eventually took control of the situation.

The confrontation led to the killing of one man which brought the number of election-related deaths over the past few weeks to five.

Village court magistrate Tau Naiefa, from Abave village and Frank Bono suffered serious injuries.

N’Drasal said criminals took advantage of the disruptions and raided Henganofi district administration office and stole computers and generators.

He said provocative behaviour had led to the trouble.

The dead man was not identified.

Naiefa sustained a deep knife wound on his shoulder and Bono had injuries to his head.

Niefa said he was surprised to see people fighting. It was getting worse and many concerned leaders who had joined him to try to stop the fight, fled for their lives.

“As a village court magistrate and community leader, I felt obliged to remain on to stop the fight, two men came with heavy sticks and hit my head and another stabbed me on my left shoulder with a knife,” Niefa told The National.

He called on community leaders and the people of Henganofi, especially candidates and their supporters, to respect the law.

“I want to see a speedy reconciliation ceremony very soon to end tensions and rivalries, I want to see us going through a free, fair and safe election,” he said.

