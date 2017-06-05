Man killed, limbs cut off in Madang

ONE man was killed and chopped to pieces near Bau Vocational School outside Madang town last week.

Madang police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said the man was killed on Friday night.

“They chopped his legs and arms to pieces last night,” Singura said on Saturday.

The Bau Health Centre and several houses were burnt down on Thursday and following that, the man

was ambushed and killed on Friday night.

Sources from the area said the ethnic clash was a continuation of a fight where a village court magistrate and his wife were beheaded on Oct 29 last year.

Several other beheadings in the area were all related and had been revenge attacks for murders that took place in the area since 2014.

According to a police major incident report, the murders occurred as a result of a series of earlier murders believed to be connected with cult activities within Wards 2, 5, 19, 20 and 21 of Ambenob LLG which involved many people.

In Sept 2016, a father and his son were beheaded and their heads were carried along the Mawan highway for people to see.

In Oct 2016, the magistrate and his wife were also beheaded in revenge for the beheading of the father and son and Friday night’s beheading was a payback for the magistrate and his wife.

