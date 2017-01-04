Man killed, relatives retaliate

By DOROTHY MARK

RELATIVES of a man killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Madang burnt down 30 homes in retaliation, according to a police source.

Police station commander Senior Inspector Jacob Bando, who had earlier said the New Year celebration was generally peaceful with only a few traffic cases, could not be reached to comment on the incident at Sisiak Two settlement.

But a police criminal investigation officer, who asked not to be identified, said the man from Chimbu died while trying to stop a fight between his in-laws from Maprik and Wosera in East Sepik living at the settlement.

His relative Kasper Kandamali, a community leader at the Biwat East Sepik camp near Madang airport, said the man lived near the airport but decided to spend the New Year celebration with his second wife at Sisiak.

Kandamali said he learnt of the death around midday on Sunday and went to bring the body to Biwat camp.

He said youths from the area raided the Maprik settlement at Sisiak Two. People fled when their homes were torched.

A police team arrived later at the settlement after all the homes and vehicles were burnt.

The source said police were investigating the matter.

