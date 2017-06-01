Man loses shop, house, properties in fire

A SHOP and home belonging to a man from Enga was razed on Sunday at the Vadavada settlement in Port Moresby.

Martin Ratu, owner of Kepoma Trading, told The National yesterday that he lost more than K1million worth of store and household goods in the blaze.

He suspected that it was done by the relatives of a man who was killed. They alleged that he was harbouring the killer.

“If I had done something wrong and this happened, I would understand.

“But I still don’t know why they decided to burn down my home and shop,” Ratu said.

Police could not be reached for a comment yesterday.

Ratu said he lodged a formal complaint with Boroko police yesterday.

