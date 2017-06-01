Man ordered to return house to ex-wife or face jail time

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Waigani National Court has ordered a West Sepik man to return to his former wife her house which he had sold or face a three-year jail term.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika suspended Steven George’s three-year prison sentence and placed him on a two-year good behaviour bond.

George, from Aitape, was charged with two counts of forgery.

Sir Gibbs ordered George to return the property described as section 284, allotment 69 located at Waigani in Port Moresby to Heson Aquila and he has to ensure that the title of the property goes back to her.

The court heard that George, on May 17 and Nov 15, 2000, forged Aquila’s signature without her consent and sold the house to Simanjo Jamangu.

The court ordered George to refund Jamangu K30,000, which he had received from him from the sale, within 12 months.

