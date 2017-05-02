Man pays for threat

A PORT Moresby magistrate yesterday ordered a Southern Highlands man to do two hours of community work as a penalty for threatening a woman.

Magistrate Mariestella Painap ordered Semo Boli, of Nipa, Southern Highlands, to clean up around the Boroko District Court house after convicting him for using threatening words against Julie Eddie at Vadavada settlement in Port Moresby on March 24 this year.

Painap also cautioned Boli to take his court appearances very seriously and not commit the same offence again.

She told Boli the court was lenient on him and would allow him to go free after he completed his community service.

Boli said in court that he was having a few beers with Eddie’s husband Mollie Daniel when Daniel assaulted her.

He said Eddie was a heavy gambler so he was also angry and yelled at her to be calm and let Daniel assault her while he watched.

It was alleged by police that Boli told Eddie that her parents had raised her up on a plantation and she did not know how to behave like a woman.

Boli also threatened to kill Eddie and any of her family members if he saw them together.

