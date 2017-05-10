Man pleads guilty to knife attack

By TABITHA NERO

A MAN who pleaded guilty to stabbing another man to death is awaiting sentencing at the Goroka National Court.

Tony Bob, 39, from Nogal village in the Kerowagi district of Chimbu, admitted in court that he had attacked Beya Gabriel with a knife, which led to his death in Goroka on Aug 22 last year.

After hearing submissions last Tuesday, Justice Joseph Yagi said that the court would decide on penalty on May 16.

Bob’s lawyer from the Public Solicitors’ Office asked the court to consider that the prisoner had paid K5,000 and seven pigs in compensation to Gabriel’s relatives and that he was a first-time offender.

Lawyer Teona Ivano from the Public Prosecutor said Bob had planned to cause harm to the deceased and had used a knife to harm him.

Justice Yagi said the court would need to consider a pre-sentence report and a means-assessment report from the probation office to make a decision on sentence.

The court heard that on August 22 last year, Gabriel who was driving a PMV from Chimbu to Lae, ran over Bob’s eight-year-old daughter who was attempting to cross the road at Faniufa in Goroka.

Bob, who was nearby got into another vehicle and chased Gabriel until he caught up with him and stabbed Gabriel three times on the chest which resulted in his instant death.

The court heard that Bob’s daughter sustained head injuries but survived.

Bob is currently in police custody and will return to court on May 16 to be sentenced.

