Man pleads guilty to raping boy, 12

A MAN pleaded guilty in court yesterday to raping his neighbor, a 12-year old boy, at a police barracks in Port Moresby last year.

Justice George Manuhu, presiding at the Waigani National Court, found George Joas Daure guilty and ordered the probation office to prepare a report on the type of penalty the court should impose on him.

Daure’s case was adjourned for two weeks to allow for the report to be made and he would return to court from custody on July 6.

The court heard that on Oct 28 last year, at the Gordon Police Barracks, between 9pm and 10pm Daure allegedly led the victim into his house pretending to show him something.

While both were inside the bathroom Daure allegedly told the boy to pull off his clothes and

told him to bend over and he raped him.

The boy allegedly protested and he pulled away from Daure and walked out of the house when he saw his parents.

The boy resides with his parents at his grandfather’s house at the barracks.

He was questioned that night by his parents but was too scared to reveal what had happened to him. He told them the following morning and the matter was reported to police.

