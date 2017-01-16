Man rearrested after appearing in court

A MAN who violated the processes of being granted bail has been re-arrested after he appeared at the Waigani Committal Court last Thursday.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli has refused a bail application for Tonny Mark Ekepa, 46, from Pandaka village in Lagaip-Pogera District, Enga, who was charged with forgery and uttering.

Ekepa told the court that after his bail was granted, he actually visited Boroko police station several times to check on his charges and the official police report but no police officers were there to serve him.

“I was not given a police file or even a document containing the report of my charges. I also asked the court to extend my bail,” Ekepa said.

Gauli then told Ekepa that the police officers who granted him bail had not followed set processes and procedures.

“Since you were arrested, you did not turn up for mention at the committal court,” Gauli said.

It was alleged that on Aug 23, 2011, without the approval of 14 clan agents representing Pogera Landowners Association (PLA) Inc, Ekepa registered a landowner company known as Kayandupi Investments Limited at the Investment Promotion Authority.

Ekepa allegedly became the major shareholder with 52 per cent shares whilst the other members of the landowner association were allotted 1 per cent each.

It was alleged that the company was formed to get all royalties paid out by Pogera Joint Venture to Pogera Development Authority (PDA) as a trustee for the landowners.

Ekepa wanted the royalties to be channeled to his company.

It was alleged that he knowingly forged the signatures of the 24 clan agents of PLA to register his new company.

