Man reveals he paid compo

By JIMMY KALEBE

A MAN revealed in court yesterday that he had paid K38,000 as compensation for the death of a four-year-old girl in Lae in Feb last year.

Paul Wagun, 54 and from Yangoru, East Sepik appeared in the Lae District Court charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Senior magistrate Jeremiah Singomat, after the cross-examination of key witnesses, ordered that all parties including the defendant, Karkam Taylor, be present at the accident scene on May 30 for the court to observe and verify how the accident happened and how it resulted in the death of Maria Tindogo at Pekpekman.

The court heard that on Feb 24 last year, Wagun was driving into Lae after conducting an inspection at the Erap Juvenile Centre.

He was alleged to have been speeding while overtaking a PMV when he hit the girl.

Tindogo was rushed to the Angau General Hospital but died of severe head injuries four day later.

Five witnesses gave their statements in court supporting Taylor. Wagun is yet to call his witnesses.

His bail was extended.

