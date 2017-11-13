Man in robbery case gets 6 years

The driver of a stolen 15-seater bus used in the robbery of a City Pharmacy Ltd showroom in 2014 was jailed for six years by the Waigani National Court on Friday.

A year and 10 months were deducted from the the term for his time in custody.

Pala Kulu Padix admitted that he played a key role of a “driver” and drove a gang of 10 armed men to the City Pharmacy Showroom on Nov 27, 2014 to steal K28,596. 72.

Padix and his co-accused were armed with bush knives and two homemade pistols and robbed the City Pharmacy’s staff and stole properties and cash items.

