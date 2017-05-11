Man sacrifices for wife’s success

By TABITHA NERO

THEY say behind every great man is a strong woman, but what can be said about men who make enormous sacrifices for their wives’ success?

Such a man is hard to come by in Papua New Guinea as most wives are stay-at- home mothers who help their husbands and look after the family.

Dorothy Batindo Piaka, 30, from Lamari, a remote local level government area in the Obura-Wonenara district of Eastern Highlands, has been married for 17 years to such a man, Issac Piaka, 41, also from Lamari, and calls him a true loving and respecting husband.

Dorothy said Issac, a plumber at Eda Ranu, managed to support their four children and her to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in science at the University of PNG in 2015 and a Diploma in Education at the University of Goroka.

“I did my Grade 6 and completed in 1996 at Obura Primary School and I was selected to go to Kainantu High School (Eastern Highlands).

“I got my Grade 10 certificate in 2000 and when I found out that I was not selected to continue, I decided to get married,” Dorothy said.

As she was settling down as housewife at Morata One in the National Capital District (NCD), her husband had other thoughts for her.

“When we first got married she was doing my laundry and cooking for one year. I didn’t like that,” Issac said.

“She had a Grade 10 certificate and I thought she was wasting her potential.

“I also thought that we are going to have kids later and when they grow up they will all depend on me. So when I have the strength and energy now I must build her up so that we may be able to support each other later on.”

So Dorothy began her education journey by enrolling at the Department of Open and Distance Learning (DODL) Centre at Gerehu, NCD, in 2003, where she successfully completed Grade 12 in 2008 and was accepted to study science at UPNG’s Open College.

“I had four kids while studying and being a mother and going to school was really a struggle for me,” Dorothy said.

“I did science courses in Grade 11 and 12 and I wanted to pursue science at university and it was really a challenge for me to keep up with studies while juggling life at home,’

“I wanted to give up but my husband was always encouraging me.”

“I left all household duties to my husband, he did everything from babysitting to cooking and cleaning and he would do laundry every morning just to make sure everyone had clean clothes.”

Issac said: “I did the chores and everything for almost 16 years.

“I wanted her to help me but she could not if I did not build her up. I believe it is my responsibility to love her and by showing that love, I must build her up.”

Issac would receive endless praise from Dorothy’s course mates and this continued until she graduated on April 10, 2015.

It was a joyful moment for the family, they decided to share their story with The National, and their story was published a few weeks later. It sparked a hunger for education in Dorothy’s LLG and district like never before.

“When the people in our district saw her story in the paper, they were very motivated,” Issac said.

“We recently went back to our village and those who could not make it past high school are now finding ways to help themselves. They said if she can do it, why can’t we?” Issac said.

With that push, her journey did not end there. Dorothy decided to go for Diploma in Education at the University of Goroka last year and graduated on April 28.

“I want to go back to my district to impart the knowledge that I have gained and to help and encourage students to pursue their dreams,” Dorothy said.

“The place I come from is very remote and it scares teachers to go and teach there and also there is a lack of awareness on the importance of education.”

In order to get that plan going, Dorothy registered the Lamari Students’ Association in 2015. It has more than 700 primary, secondary and college students from her district registered so she can try to help find avenues to fund their school fees and help provide guidance and counseling for them.

Says Issac: “The little that I earn I make sure that I give to two missionaries.

In return I ask them to pray for her (his wife). I don’t want her to fail in her studies and come back,

“With Jesus (in our lives), we can do all things.”

Like this: Like Loading...