Man set free over lack of evidence

A NATIONAL Court judge in Waigani yesterday acquitted a man charged with unlawful damaging of properties for lack of evidence by the State.

Justice Panuel Mogish upheld the no-case submission made by Junior David Unage’s lawyer and discharged him.

It was alleged that Unagi took out five bags containing properties valued at K7,000 belonging to Jonathan Yembaki on June 18, 2015 and burnt them.

Yembaki gave evidence in court but said he only saw Unagi taking one bag out of the house they were living in and burnt it.

Justice Mogish found that Yembaki’s evidence was unreliable as he did not see who destroyed the properties.

He also found that Yembaki told the court that he saw the ashes of the properties destroyed.

Justice Mogish, when acquitting Unagi, said the State’s assumption was very sketchy and could not lead to the identification of the accused.

Mogish said Unagi denied the allegations against him and admitted to burning his mothers’ old mattress that night.

He said Unagi had also denied taking out five bags and setting fire to the contents of the bags which was subject of the allegations.

