Man with unlicensed pistol gets 12 months

THE Goroka District Court in Eastern Highlands yesterday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 12 month’s imprisonment for being in possession of an unlicensed pistol.

Magistrate Gerard Vetunawa upheld a verbal submission by police prosecution to impose a custodial sentence on Roy Anton of Kofika village outside Goroka town.

The magistrate noted that there was a large number of unlicensed high-powered firearms in the community.

Vetunawa warned that the presence of high-powered guns in communities would provoke people to cause law and order problems, therefore, it was proper to impose custodial sentences on those found guilty.

Anton will serve 12 months with hard labour at Bihute jail outside Goroka town and his automatic 9mm Magnum pistol was handed over to Eastern Highlands police commander Supt Alex N’Drasal after the court decision.

N’Drasal confirmed that the pistol was picked up by policemen he deployed at the Lae/Madang bus stop near Goroka main market last week.

He said the suspect was taken to the market police post and the weapon was found on him.

“The officers discovered the firearm during the search, he was arrested and charged under

Section 27 (1) (a) of the Firearms Act.

He was found guilty and sentenced by the court to 12 months imprisonment.

N’Drasal warned people to report any sightings of people carrying firearms because that endangered other people’s lives.

