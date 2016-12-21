Man wins The National’s comp

THE first prize winner of The National’s token competition for Mt Hagen is Nickson Koi.

Koi, from Togoba in Tambul-Nebliyer, will receive K3500.

The competition ran from Oct 28 to Dec 14.

Koi thanked the newspaper for running the competition which gave its faithful readers and customers the chance to win prizes.

“This is a privilege for me and my wife Elle to celebrate Christmas with our three children and other family members,” he said.

“I am so thankful to PNG’s number one daily newspaper for this competition and Bemobile-Vodafone for sponsoring the third prize.”

Koi said he spent K106 to buy 53 newspapers over the six weeks. Elle said he told them he was confident of winning the competition.

The second prize winner is Martin Nawi who will collect K1500 and the third prize goes to Manuel Louis who will receive a Vodafone Smart Tab 3.

Winners for Port Moresby, Lae and Kokopo were published in yesterday’s paper.

Meanwhile in Port Moresby, Sale Alep from Southern Highlands who won the first prize of K3500 said he would use the money to visit his family in Mendi this Christmas.

“I am very happy and thankful to The National and will continue to play if there’s another such opportunity,” Alep said.

Second prize winner Henao Murau said it was her first time to win in such a competition.

“It just made my Christmas – something extra to share with my family,” Murau said.

Third prize winner Kone Mara said she was very happy with the prize she won.

The National assistant marketing officer Taita Kei said the idea was to make the newspaper’s readers happy.

“Most of the readers found the competition to be fun, interesting and educational,” Kei said.

“It also gives them the opportunity to win cash prizes for Christmas.”

She said they received thousands of entries from across the country.

