Man without arms among graduates

By Alphonse Porau

AREBO Asitore views his graduation with a Diploma in Human Resource Management as a milestone achievement.

“If I can do it, so can others,” he said.

Asitore, 24, from Eastern Highlands, was born without arms. But that did not discourage him from completing his education.

He was among the 295 students who graduated from the International Training Institute last week with a Diploma in Human Resource Management.

He told The National that education was not only for people born normal but for every human being God created.

“Nothing is impossible for any person living with disability,” he said.

“We have to stand up to the challenge to earn respect in our community.”

International Training Institute managing director and president Senthil Kumaran Sentheryval said the institution encouraged disabled people to complete their education. It provides scholarship for the disadvantage, the disabled and the poor.

“Asitore is one of those that the school sponsored for two years to complete his diploma,” he said.

Asitore is undergoing training with PNG Customs. His main challenge is how to adapt to life in an office setting among normal people, and he’d be treated.

“This is my greatest fear, but I am adapting well and everything is just fine for me,” he said.

Elder brother Igo Samuel Asitore is proud of his achievement.

