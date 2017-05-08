Manage donations well, says council

THE Malaysian Business Council, which has organised over K7 million in donations to charitable organisations in the past 16 years, has called for transparency and accountability in the management of donations.

Council chairman Ivan Lu said when the council gives funds, collected from businesses, to charitable organisations, it expects those funds to be managed so they benefit those in need.

“We always want to get an annual report of each charity organisation to make sure that money that is given is properly used, managed and not abused,” Lu said.

“Last year we had 176 companies donate in cash and kind and the funds totalled up to K930,000, which 21 different charity organisations benefitted from.

“Because these companies trust us, we feel responsible and obliged to scrutinise and make sure that funds are properly used.”

He was speaking as the council and the Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea (MAPNG) gave a total of K100,000 to Foursquare Gospel Church to fund their charity work in Central.

The funding is to help the church’s projects – one about water and sanitation and another helping disadvantaged children.

MAPNG president Pang Heng Chew said the donations should not be used for wages.

“We expect those receiving the money to play their part and not getting monies as wages. This money is meant for helping the poor and needy, not meant for salary wages,” Chew said.

While handing the cheques to Pastor Magi Goro, MAPNG secretary Kee Lim said the association has recognised the genuine work that Goro and his team are doing to supply fresh water and help disadvantaged children in Central.

“We trust that you have done a good job, because we can see the happiness in the faces of the women who have to walk for miles to carry water,” Lim said.

A total of K50,000 was given to Goro to continue his work of coordinating and supervising the drilling and maintaining of water pumps in various communities in Central, while the other K50,000 will be allocated to the Hope Kids Ministry to feed and clothe disadvantaged children under the supervision of Goro’s wife, Debbie.

Goro expressed his gratitude and said that he looks forward to working with MAPNG.

“Your support has put a lot of tears on the eyes of mothers and fathers, as a coordinator and supervisor we are not just preaching the gospel but we are saying preach the gospel in a practical way,”

The Malaysian Business Council has helped over 20 organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...