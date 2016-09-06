Manage funds for development

THE Services Improvement Program is a direct funding arrangement that the Government pays K10m annually to the provincial administration, district development authorities (DDAs) and Local Level Governments (LLGs).

The problem with the SIP is that there is no proper accountability, management and control mechanism in place to monitor and evaluate the usage of these funds.

The K10m is just a raw grant from the national purse down to the three tires or levels of the province.

Since the SIP is policyless, uncontrolled and unmonitored, it can be totally abused by those in the system.

The Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) seems to have a very good working relationship with authorities and officials in the provinces and collaborates to squander these funds.

For instance, Chimbu Province has been rated highly by the DIRD but there is actually nothing tangible to show for on the ground.

In fact, Chimbu is worst off in terms of key socioeconomic indicators, including the lack of sustained road maintenance, lack of efficient medical and pharmaceutical procurement, high law and order problems and poor infrastructure related development throughout the province for the past decade.

The rating system or implementation performance appraisal forms used by DIRD are also questionable.

Hence, in order to remain in the spot light as a performing province and to cover for the abuse of the SIP funding, the Simbu Provincial Administration with its two down tires must maintain its close alliance with DIRD.

Moli Kaupa

Gumine, Chimbu