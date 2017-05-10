Managers prepared: Gamato

A SERIES of workshop has helped election managers prepare for the general election.

“We looked at issues on how to manage and execute the operational plan within the legal framework,” Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said.

“We also discussed how to effectively coordinate, monitor and manage the election implementation plan.”

Gamato said there were some things to finalise before polling began on June 24.

This includes completing the verification and objection process, completing the updating and uploading of names of temporary election workers, candidate posters, logistics plan, election budget and training.

“In this workshop, we started by discussing key activities such as nomination updates, recruitment status of temporary election workers, training status, logistics, procurement and materials, awareness, electoral roll, counting and result management systems,” Gamato said.

“We also discussed finance, budget and security systems.

Gamato said the managers had many years of combined experience, knowledge and skills.

“I know if we all put together our experiences, skills and knowledge, we will be able to deliver a successful election,” he said.

“Next year, we have the local level government elections to conduct and the boundaries review.

“We will continue to plan and execute the plans for LLG elections and boundaries.”

