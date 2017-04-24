Managing cells vital in police work, Kalaut says

Lack of proper cell management by police officers has prompted their bosses to conduct refresher courses to better equip them, assistant commissioner Sylvester Kalaut, pictured, says.

NCD and Central Commander Kalaut emphasised the importance of managing the new cells at Boroko and urged officers to work honestly.

“We have a lot of problems in the cells, many times members of the public complain about unlawful release of prisoners from the cell, snake-bails and complainants not satisfied with how people kept in custody escaped from lawful custody,” he said.

“This was a major concern from the command as well as the police top management that we have a lot of cases where people escape from the cells without following the proper process of bail.

“So to make this better, we need a concerted effort from everyone, we need committed and dedicated officers like you who will be in the cells to do your job honestly and then we will certainly see results.”

Kalaut said they wanted to see the cells in better shape and hygienic, where prisoners were brought and kept.

“We don’t want to hear complaints from the public or the prisoners that they did not sleep in a good place,” Kalaut said.

“It’s time to promote human rights as well, though they are prisoners, one part of their rights is that they deserve to live in a good place.”

Kalaut thanked the Australian Federal Police for the funding to refurbish the cells. Fourteen officers underwent the second workshop in cell management last week.

