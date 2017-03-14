Manalos retain Lae softball titles

By HENRY MORABANG

THE Manalos softball club scored victories in the men’s and women’s finals of the Lae competition over the weekend.

The Island Salvage Towage and Manolos Aviation-sponsored teams celebrated on Saturday, with the men’s claiming the title with a 7-0 win over Marlins while their women beat Stormers 10-7.

The Manalos men made sure of their premiership victory, keeping the Marlins scoreless unlike last year, where they won the title on a technicality (fading light and count back).

Manalos pitcher Steven Bunbun Jr was the toast of the winning camp, pitching a shut-out and contributing with the bat as well.

Bunbun combined with backstop Morris Ilanmia grinding the Marlins into the dust at the Niall Reserve. Player/coach Steven Malum Jr attributed their victory to discipline batting.

In the women’s final, little separated Manolos and Stormers at the bottom of the sixth inning with the scores tied at 7-7.

But Manalos found another gear to surge home on the back of efforts by Shirley ToManagana-Kinakava, Stella Aisoli and young Silda Peni for their 10-7 win.

