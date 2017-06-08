Manam people need food

EVACUEES from Manam who left the island because of volcanic eruptions are getting medical care at the Bogia health centre in Madang, an official says.

More than 870 people from Manam’s Dugulava village moved to the Mandi care centre in Bogia last month.

Dugulava ward councillor Paul Maburau said those people were now hungry and getting sick. Bogia health extension officer Herman Yiyiri said the people at the care centre are getting treatment at the health centre.

“We have not inspected the care centre yet but we have been treating those that came to the clinic,” Yiyiri said.

“I have also given a quotation of K8000 for Iabu local level government to pay for mala 1 treatment (for malaria) so we can treat the people at the care centre,” he said.

Maburau said the evacuees were running out of food and because of that many were getting sick.

“We have been going to the island to get food from our gardens but the foods there have also run out ,” Maburau said.

“I can already see that some people may die soon if we continue to stay like this.”

Maburau said the volcanic activity on the Island has decreased and people wished to return home.

“I appeal to the national disaster office to make fuel available for us to return,” he said. Maburau said relief supplies from World Vision that was to have reached them last week hadn’t arrived.

