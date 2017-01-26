Manam project lacks management team: LLG

THERE is no board or management team in place to oversee the Manam resettlement project in Madang, Iabu LLG president Martin Ururu says.

Ururu said the Manam Resettlement Bill passed last year clearly stated that there should be a board elected and an independent management team to administer the resettlement project.

He asked why the Manam resettlement project board was yet to be established.

Ururu said that board and the new management team would have a separate account to accommodate the K10 million the Government would give for the resettlement exercise.

He raised that questioned in the presence of 18 other LLG presidents and Madang MP and Minster for Petroleum and energy Nixon Duban during the Madang provincial assembly meeting on Friday.

Governor and chairman of the assembly Jim Kas was angered by the question and raised his voice saying the bill has been around since 2013 and Ururu should have organised his team to have the board in place.

“This has been around since 2013 and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Kas told Ururu inside the assembly.

Ururu yesterday said Kas should not have burst out like that inside the assembly in front of many other people.

“He owes me and the people of Manam an apology because I represent them in the assembly,” Ururu said.

However, he commended Kas’s effort for fighting very hard to have the bill passed.

The Manam resettlement project is currently managed under the provincial government project office, the Ramu Development Foundation.

The K10 million committed to the exercise was captured in the provincial budget of over K287 million passed on Friday.

