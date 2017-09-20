Maneke lays down plans for district

TALASEA MP Francis Maneke is determined to bring change to the district by fixing all institutions under the District Development Authority (DDA) according to the law.

Maneke was sworn in as the chairman of the board of the Talasea District Development Authority last Thursday.

“We must look at what we can do so that the powers for the boards which are under the provincial government, can be shifted to the DDA,” Maneke said.

They include the tenders board, lands and physical planning board and district tourism board.

He said for this to happen, there must be policies in place.

“The first thing that we will do is to look at all the policies we have in the district and fix them and also make new laws if there are none,” he said.

Maneke said there were many public complaints about district officials not following rules and processes.

“This is not a private business. So under my leadership we will have to work together following due processes and procedures,” he said.

“All submissions coming to DDA must follow proper channel and according to the law, it must come through the LLGs and not from anywhere else.”

He urged the members of the board to strengthen the work of the LLGs and the ward committees.

Like this: Like Loading...