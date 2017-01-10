Mann: UPNG programme different

By LUKE KAMA

ACADEMIC programmes implemented by the University of Papua New Guinea are different from other state universities, says acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

Mann was clarifying why the UPNG council had to revise the 2017 tuition fees to cover the cost of the revised 2016 academic year as the Government has not paid the K12 million it promised.

He said the situation at the University of Goroka and Unitech was different from UPNG, because they did not continue the full semester after the students unrest and class boycott.

Mann said the University of Papua New Guinea did not reduce semester time.

“They (only) shortened their academic programmes and time,” Mann said.

“So whether they compromised their standard and quality of learning or whatever is the decision of their councils.

“What their councils decided is being implemented.

“But for University of Papua New Guinea, we decided not to compromise the standard and not to reduce the semester time.

“We made it a full semester and so it incurred cost.

“And to cater for that cost, we simply revised the fees after the Government failed to release the funds as promised.”

Mann said the decision to implement the revised tuition fees was currently on hold because the Government promised to release the K12 million this week.

