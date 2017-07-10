How did Manny Pacquiao lose?

JUST something that comes to mind.

I just do not understand how Manny Pacquiao lost that fight in Brisbane while he was obviously the better of the two that night.

The Australian boxer was also shocked to learn after the contest that the fight was awarded to him.

Our nearest neighbour chant this as the ‘Battle of Brisbane’.

You never can tell whether the battle actually took place in the ring or not at all.

The dubbed ‘Battle of Brisbane’ is a lesson learnt the hard way and not only for the Philippines.

Timon Wena

Mt Wilhelm

LAE Morobe Province

