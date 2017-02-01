Manpower needed: Yapu

By PERO SIMINJI

A SENIOR police officer says the police department must have enough manpower to address the increase in illegal activities throughout the country.

Acting Manus provincial police commander David Yapu told The National that Manus police for example lacked the numbers in proportion to the population.

“This is a problem also raised by the Police Commissioner,” Yapu said.

“Illegal activities are popping up everywhere but with the limited police personnel, all could not be attended and addressed at once.

“And Manus is not the only province facing the shortage of manpower.

“There are other provinces going through the same situation.

“In Manus alone, I need 40 to 50 more policemen to reduce the rate of illegal activities and crimes in the province.

“However, with the restricted funding as a result of the tough economic condition, it’s hard at the moment.

“More manpower is needed to address the increasing rate of crimes.

Yapu said this is a reality everywhere in PNG and something needs to be done about it urgently.

