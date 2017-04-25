Man’s first wife kills second wife after row

By PERO SIMINJI

IN a wife-killed-wife case, a woman has appeared in court charged with willful murder.

In the Waigani Committal Court was Evelyn Steven, from Ebia village in Kagua, Southern Highlands.

It is alleged that she killed her husband’s second wife during a domestic dispute.

On April 5 at 7-Mile in the National Capital District, Steven had returned from Boroko where she had gone with the husband to seek advice on a land deal.

Steven had left early for home where she had an argument and a fight with the second wife.

The second wife had a knife, the court was told, which she had swung twice at Steven and missed. On her third attempt, Steven grabbed the knife and struck the second wife back, severely injuring her.

The second wife died from loss of blood.

Police were called and Evelyn was taken to the police station and charged.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar said bail can only be determined by the National Court because of the seriousness of the charge.

He ordered that Steven be held in custody until her case’s next mention on May 22.

